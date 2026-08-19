Remulla urges Ateneo de Zamboanga to review security protocols

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, that Ateneo de Zamboanga University should review its protocols for inspecting and frisking individuals entering its premises.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Remulla said that based on the investigation, the school employs a total of 25 security guards, 15 of whom were on duty when the shooting, perpetrated by one of the students, occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 18.

Remulla said they currently see no liability on the part of the school.

“Ang sistema po sa Ateneo ay basta sa gate ka ng Ateneo pumapasok ng pedestrian ay titignan ang bag mo. ‘Yung bata po ay sumakay sa kotse ng kanyang ama at hinatid siya at hindi na po kinakapkapan o tinitignan basta nakasakay sa kotse,” he said.

“Wala as of now (liability ang school). Ang kailangan lang palitan ‘yung protocol. Review lang. They've been doing the same thing for the last 50 years. Ngayon lang nangyari ito. So they have to review and they have to reformat their security measures,” he added.

As for police presence, Remulla said several police officers aboard two patrol vehicles were stationed in front of the school gate when the incident happened.

“So kung preparation lang at deterrent, nakalagay lahat 'yon,” Remulla said.

The shooter used two firearms, both of which belonged to his father, who is the district commander of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Zamboanga Enforcement and Security Services. One of the firearms was issued by the BOC.

Remulla said the father claimed that he unintentionally left his bag containing the firearms inside his vehicle.

He said they found the father's explanation “highly improbable.”

“Basta nasa uniformed agency ka, nasa training niyo 'yan ng gun safety and safekeeping. Lahat ng pulis na nandito sa tabi ko, lahat ng turing nila sa kanilang mga baril, parang asawa nila 'yan. Hindi nila iniiwan, lagi nilang dala,” Remulla said.

The BOC leadership has ordered the relief of the concerned officer from his post pending an investigation into the matter.

The agency earlier said the official may be held administratively liable over the misuse of his firearm.

In a further bid to prevent incidents similar to the shootings in a Tacloban City school and Ateneo de Zamboanga, Remulla said the agency will soon enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) that will allow barangay watchmen to establish posts and conduct patrols inside schools.

“Bakit? Kasi ang mga barangay tanod, kilala nila ang mga batang 'yan, kilala nila, puwede nilang kausapin, puwede nilang sitahin. So hinihingi namin ang further security steps na pumasok doon,” Remulla said.

Remulla also urged schools and communities not to take bullying lightly.

Bullying was identified as one of the motives behind the shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, which resulted in the deaths of three students. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)