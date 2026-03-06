Remulla urges fratmen involved in student’s death to surrender

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla urged the fraternity members involved in the hazing death of 19-year-old maritime transportation student Kenneth Alcedo to surrender to the police.

In a press conference Friday, March 6, 2026, Remulla named 14 individuals involved in the death of Alcedo, who died after undergoing initiation rites for the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in Cavite.

The National Government identified the suspects as:

John Ferson Cabrera

Archie Rosil

Felix Martin Dala

John Rey Torrecampo

John Lee Tuilao

John Vicent Malipot

Niel Nicholas Rapatan

John Michael Jagonoy

Dar Sabilona

Zidane Manglanlan

Alias Mark

Gabriel Vergara

Kurt dela Cruz

Alias Kenneth Ompod

Remulla said another neophyte who underwent hazing alongside Alcedo identified the suspects.

“They will be charged in court, their names will be submitted and warrants of arrest will be issued against them. Ngayon nakikiusap ko sa sinabi kong mga pangalan. Unahan niyo na mag-surrender kayo kaysa habulin namin kayo. Para rin sa samahan din ng Tau Gamma Phi, kung gusto niyong maayos ang pangalan ng inyong samahan, ng inyong kapatiran, unahiin niyo na na mag-surrender kayo kaysa habulin pa namin kayo para dito,” Remulla said.

(They will be charged in court, their names will be submitted, and warrants of arrest will be issued against them. Now, I am appealing to those whose names I mentioned: surrender first rather than wait for us to go after you. For the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity as well, if you want to clear the name of your organization and your brotherhood, it would be better for you to surrender rather than for us to pursue you over this.)

“Bata pa kayo, 18, 19 years old marami pa kayong puwedeng gawin sa buhay niyo. Kung mag-cooperate kayo, kung maayos natin ito baka may pag-asa pa kayo sa buhay, baka maayos niyo pa or ma-repair niyo pa ang reputation ng fraternity,” Remulla said.

(You are still young—18, 19 years old—and you still have many things you can do with your lives. If you cooperate and we resolve this properly, there may still be hope for your future. You may still be able to fix or repair the reputation of your fraternity.)

The suspects face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law.

Tau Gamma Phi spokesperson Martin Asturias said the fraternity will cooperate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to locate the suspects.

“We gave them the commitment that we will assist them in all angles of the investigation. They already have the names. Ang ginagawa natin dito is ‘yung location nila, whether we can find them,” Asturias said.

“Right now, if they go into hiding, hindi na namin kontrol their actions. If ever we have them, then yun ‘yung pwede namin ibigay. But, if they're in hiding and hindi rin alam nung leadership kung nasaan sila, then it will be hard for us to commit,” Asturias said.

Asturias said the fraternity will expel the involved members. He said hazing violates fraternity policy and stated the organization's support for RA 11053. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)