Remulla urges leaders to end culture of violence

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla urged on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, government officials and leaders to set a good example for the youth, especially against violence.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said the culture of violence should have no place in the country.

“Kapag dumating ang punto na normal na sa opisyal ang nangangamba, nanakot, sabihin kukuha ako ng hitman, ‘yung mga bata naimpluwensiyahan yan. People expect more for our leaders. Hindi puwede ang mga leaders natin nagsasalita na ipapapatay kita kasi nagiging normal yan,” he said.

“Aakalain ng mga bata normal na rin yan so kapag may makausap sila kung sinasabi ng ibang matataas diyan eh puwede rin kami diyan. So this has got to stop and decency has to prevail lalong lalo na sa mga namumuno ng ating bayan,” he added.

Remulla issued the statement amid a series of school shootings in Tacloban City, Zamboanga City and South Cotabato that were perpetrated by minors and claimed 10 lives.

Authorities said what the suspects have in common is that they are influenced, most probably by adults, whom they interact with online.

Remulla reiterated their appeal for parents to check and monitor their children’s mobile phones to find out what their cyber activities are and whom they are communicating with. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)