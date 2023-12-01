Repatriated Israel OFWs now at over 300

NEARLY two months since war broke out in the Middle East, over 300 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel have been successfully repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Data provided by the DMW show that there are now 335 OFWs repatriated from the war-torn state.

This came after the 10th batch of OFWs safely returned home as they arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday night, November 30, via Philippine Airlines’ PAL PR731 flight.

A total of 36 OFWs comprised the latest batch, of which 32 are caregivers and four are hotel workers.

Prior to their arrival, nine batches have already returned home.

The first nine batches had a total of 299 OFWs and 14 children.

In a previous interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Philippine government will remain open to requests for repatriation from OFWs based in Israel.

"We are not putting a timeline to this since we don't know yet when will this end," said Cacdac in a previous interview. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)