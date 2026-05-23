Repatriated Middle East OFWs, dependents breach 10K mark

THERE are now over 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and dependents that have been repatriated from the crisis-torn Middle East, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Data released by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac showed that there are now 10,012 OFWs and dependents repatriated from different Gulf countries, as of May 22.

"We've reached the 10,000 mark in repatriated OFWs from the Middle East," said Cacdac.

Of the total, there are 7,892 OFWs, 1,758 dependents, and 362 stranded Filipinos that were safely brought home.

Having the highest number of OFW repatriates is the United Arab Emirates with 4,076; followed by Kuwait with 2,827.

Other countries with repatriated OFWs include Bahrain with 946; Qatar with 938; and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 901.

Completing the list are Lebanon with 151; Israel with 138; and Oman with 35.

It was back in March 5 when the Philippine government began its repatriation program for OFWs in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)