Repatriated Middle East OFWs up to nearly 3,000

NEARLY 3,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East returned to the country since hostilities broke out in the Gulf region between the US, Israel, and Iran.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the National Government assisted in the repatriation of 2,910 OFWs from different Middle East states.

"A total of 2,910 OFWs from the Middle East have returned to the country," said the DMW.

"Of this number, 2,120 returned home through five chartered flights of the Philippine government," the DMW said.

Included in the count are 349 OFWs, dependents, and stranded Filipinos brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via the fifth chartered flight Friday night.

The DMW said the latest batch arrived Friday night at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

"Those who returned home, including the 222 OFWs, were warmly welcomed by their respective families," the DMW said.

The DMW said the repatriated OFWs and their dependents received financial aid, medical assistance, airfare to provinces, and temporary accommodation.

The repatriated OFWs will also receive assistance in finding new opportunities through training, job fairs, and business investment.

The DMW began bringing home OFWs and their dependents from the Middle East March 5. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)