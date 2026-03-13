Repatriated scam hub OFWs up to 1,200

THERE are now a total of 1,200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) recruited to work in scam hubs in Cambodia that have been successfully repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW reported that there are 1,200 OFWs repatriated between 2022 until March 13, 2026.

The number was reached after the arrival from Phnom Penh, Cambodia of 53 more OFWs on Friday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on board Philippine Airlines PR 2622.

"Fifty-three human trafficking victims (HTVs), including two in need of medical attention, arrived safely early this morning," said the DMW in a statement.

Upon their arrival, the OFWs were provided with accommodation assistance, psychosocial counseling, reintegration support, transportation, and other recovery services.

The DMW also said the two HTVs in need of medical attention were given medicines and will be referred for free treatment to DOH hospitals near them.

The victims were lured to Cambodia via messaging app, Telegram, and were promised salaries ranging from US$600-$1,000 and valid working visas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)