Repatriation of Lebanon OFWs 'may take some time'

AS HOSTILITIES continue to escalate between Lebanon and Israel, a recruitment analyst yesterday expressed belief that it may be a while before overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may be able to leave Beirut to return home.

In a statement, recruitment analyst Emmanuel Geslani said all indications point to OFWs, who have availed of the repatriation program, getting stranded for an extended period.

"Over 1,000 OFWs, mostly household service workers, are still waiting for a flight that will take them to Manila. However, there are no more commercial flights operating from Beirut’s only airport," said Geslani.

"DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) officials have announced that they are working on a charter flight to bring the stranded OFWs home. However, arrangements to book a charter flight may take some time," he added.

Geslani's statement comes as Israel continuously pummeled Lebanon with a massive airstrike campaign that has killed over 1,400 people, while injuring nearly 7,500 others.

Records show that there are over 11,000 OFWs based in Lebanon.

In a social media post, the DMW said its help desk and hotlines remain operational and available to all OFWs in Lebanon and their families.

"To OFWs in Lebanon, documented or undocumented, do not hesitate to call the Lebanon Help Desk for immediate action and assistance for repatriation," said the DMW.

The hotline numbers in the Philippines are 8522-3663; 8376-6352; 8426-0833; 8293-9155; and 8252-1972, while those in Lebanon may call +96179110729. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)