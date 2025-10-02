Reported death count from ‘habagat,’ cyclones hits 40

MANILA – The number of reported fatalities due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon ("habagat") and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong in recent days has climbed to 40 as of Thursday.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said only four of the total reported fatalities have been validated so far, all in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Of the 36 still undergoing validation, 20 are from Region 5 (Bicol Region), eight from Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), two from Region 3 (Central Luzon), another two from Region 7 (Central Visayas), and one each in Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), Mimaropa, Region 6 (Western Visayas) and Region 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Meanwhile, there are reports of 41 injured and 15 persons, the majority of whom are still undergoing validation, according to the NDRRMC.

The latest tally on affected families is at 1,178,530, which is equivalent to 4,460,369 persons residing in 9,256 barangays in 16 regions nationwide.

Damaged houses as of Thursday were placed at 121,108, of which 99,874 were classified as "partially damaged" and 21, 234 as "totally damaged."

The severe weather also left PHP1,962,907,920 worth of damage in agriculture and PHP1,306,440,914 in infrastructure.

Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has called on police units to help speed up the validation of casualties related to Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nartatez said his order is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and under the guidance of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure accuracy in disaster response operations.

“The PNP is involved in documenting recoveries on the ground and immediately relaying validated information to local disaster response councils. We coordinate with the Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC to ensure that casualty reports are verified and cross-checked against missing persons records before they are made official,” he said. (With a report from Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)