Residents approve change of names for Davao del Norte town, barangay

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on late Saturday, April 11, 2026, the ratification of the proposed renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to Municipality of Sawata, and Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion in Davao del Norte.

Citing results from the twin plebiscites held on Saturday, the poll body said a total of 7,555 voters voted "yes" in renaming the Municipality of San Isidro as Municipality of Sawata compared to only 81 "no."

The Comelec recorded a 36 percent voter turnout after 7,664 voted out of the 20,970 registered voters in the Municipality of San Isidro.

A total of 1,226 voters also voted "yes" in renaming the Barangay Sawata as Barangay Poblacion compared to 21 "no."

A 38 percent voter turnout was recorded by the Comelec when 1,253 voted out of 3,291 registered voters in Barangay Sawata.

"Data is based on the Certificates of Canvass of Votes and Proclamation by the Municipal Plebiscite Board of Canvassers and the Barangay Plebiscite Board of Canvassers for the Plebiscites to Ratify the Renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to Municipality of Sawata and Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion, Province of Davao del Norte dated 11 April 2026," said the Comelec.

Republic Act 11814 provides for the renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to Municipality of Sawata, and Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion.

The law provides that the change of names of the subject municipality and barangay shall be effective upon ratification by the majority of the votes cast by voters in separate plebiscites to be conducted by the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)