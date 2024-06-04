Residents told: Mask up for safety amid Kanlaon ashfall

THE Department of Health (DOH) reminded on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the residents in areas affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano to wear face masks and safety goggles to avoid illnesses that may be caused by ashfall.

In a statement, the DOH urged those affected by the Kanlaon Volcano activity to follow the advice of their local government units, particularly on the imposition of evacuation.

In order to protect lungs from ashfall and any noxious gases, the health department urged affected residents to ensure that all doors and windows are closed. It may also be sealed using wet curtains or clothes to cover any gaps.

“Wear face masks properly, or use a wet cloth to cover your nose and mouth. For those with asthma or COPD, ensure adequate supplies of your inhaler medicines and use them as directed by your doctor. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any difficulty breathing,” the DOH said.

The agency said wearing of safety goggles, depending on the availability, will also be helpful in protecting the eyes from ashes and dust. Using glasses, instead of contact lenses, is also better.

The DOH reminded the public to avoid rubbing the eyes and to immediately wash them with lukewarm clean running water if irritation occurs.

It also told the residents about the essence of keeping food safe and the constant washing of hands.

“Cover water containers properly to avoid contamination. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any stomach aches or bowel movement problems,” the DOH said.

“Since yesterday, the DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development (CHD) has been sending face masks, safety goggles, hygiene kits, jerry water cans, and disaster relief tents to affected areas near Kanlaon Volcano. Nearby hospitals have also been placed on Code White. Mag-ingat po tayo, at makinig sa abiso ng ating local government officials,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)