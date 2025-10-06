Resignation won’t absolve officials in flood control mess – PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday said resigning from government service will not clear officials linked to the alleged irregularities in flood control projects, but stressed that accountability must be established through due process.

“No, that's not enough. That's not enough,” Marcos said in his latest podcast episode when asked if resigning allows officials to be free of culpability.

“There is a great deal of damage that has been caused, not only financial damage or economic damage, but damage, actual damage to people's lives,” he added.

The Marcos administration has initiated a sweeping review of flood control projects following reports of anomalous allocations and alleged collusion between contractors and government officials.

The President has created the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to look into the anomalies.

In its publicized interim reports, the ICI urged the Office of the Ombudsman to recommend the filing of graft charges against 18 individuals, including resigned lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, over the substandard flood control project in Oriental Mindoro worth PHP289.5 million.

Co has been at the center of the anomalies, an accusation he has vehemently denied. (PNA)