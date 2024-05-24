RESULTS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, May 24, 2024, that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees (46.67 percent) and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees (58.78 percent) have passed the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT).

The examinations were given on March 17, 2024 in 36 testing centers all over the Philippines.

Of the 20,890 elementary teachers who passed the test, 17,561 were first-timers and 3,329 were repeaters, said the PRC.

For the secondary level, 41,787 passers were first-timers and 8,752 were repeaters.

Here are the lists of top 10 passers for both elementary and secondary levels: