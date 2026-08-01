Return of additional P60 pay not required, says DOLE

FOLLOWING the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued against the implementation of the wage order issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it won't be necessary for the P60 additional wage provided by employers to be returned by their employees.

In an interview, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said it will not be necessary for the workers to return the additional pay as provided by Wage Order No. NCR-27.

"Those who didn't know about it (TRO), the worker already has vested rights, and thus won't need to give the additional amount back," said Tolentino.

"At that time it was prepared and at that time it was received, there was no order yet from the National Wages and Productivity Commission that the suspension had been made," he added.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB - NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 taking effect last July 25 while the second tranche of P25 increase will take effect on January 20, 2027.

Subsequently, petitioners Readycon Trading and Construction Corporation, and R-11 Builders, Inc. sought for a temporary restraining order (TRO) before the Pasig RTC.

In response, the Pasig RTC Branch 152 issued a TRO against the implementation of their NCR wage order on late Thursday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)