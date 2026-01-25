Returning OFW arrested over P43M cocaine

AIRPORT authorities arrested a returning female overseas Filipino worker who yielded over P43 million worth of illegal drugs, particularly cocaine.

In a statement on Saturday, January 24, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the 30-year-old suspect arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 22 from Brazil.

It said the contraband was discovered after a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Narcotics Detection Dog gave a positive indication on the passenger’s luggage.

A thorough manual inspection revealed three improvised pouches concealed inside a false compartment of the bag.

The substance was later confirmed to be cocaine, with a total weight of approximately 8,194 grams and an estimated value of P43,400,000.