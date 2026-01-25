Returning OFW arrested over P43M cocaine

AIRPORT authorities arrested a returning female overseas Filipino worker who yielded over P43 million worth of illegal drugs, particularly cocaine.
In a statement on Saturday, January 24, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the 30-year-old suspect arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 22 from Brazil.
It said the contraband was discovered after a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Narcotics Detection Dog gave a positive indication on the passenger’s luggage.
A thorough manual inspection revealed three improvised pouches concealed inside a false compartment of the bag.
The substance was later confirmed to be cocaine, with a total weight of approximately 8,194 grams and an estimated value of P43,400,000.
The suspect and the seized cocaine are now under the custody of the NAIA-IADITG for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
“This interception shows how constant vigilance at our airports plays a critical role in stopping illegal drugs before they reach our communities,” said PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.
“Malinaw ang aming paninindigan—hindi kami papayag na gawing daanan ng iligal na droga ang ating mga paliparan,” he added.
(Our stand is clear—we will not allow our airports to be used as passageways for illegal drugs.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)