Review of allocation, use of intel funds sought

“Congress takes the allocation and use of intelligence funds very seriously. The escape of former mayor Alice Guo despite an immigration lookout bulletin is an incident of great concern,” he said.

Co said the incident should have been prevented considering the allocation of funds for intelligence operations.

“Kailangang siguruhin natin ang bawat piso ng intelligence funds ay nagagamit nang tama at epektibo (We need to make sure that every peso of intelligence funds is used correctly and effectively). We want to prevent these lapses from happening again by ensuring stronger oversight and accountability,” he added.

Co also mentioned the case of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and former Bureau of Corrections director Gerald Bantag, who both have arrest warrants for human trafficking, and child and sexual abuse and murder, but has yet to be found by the authorities.

“These incidents are alarming because they raise serious questions on use of funds for security and law enforcement,” Co said.

Guo reportedly left the country in July amid the controversies she is facing due to her alleged involvement in illegal Pogo, as well as accusation in relation to falsification of nationality and identity.

Authorities expressed belief that Guo and her companions left through a backdoor channel.

On August 22, Guo’s sister, Sheila, and another companion, Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo in Porac, Pampanga, were apprehended and deported from Indonesia.

Police said operations are ongoing to find Guo through the cooperation with their foreign counterparts.

On Saturday, August 24, police trooped for the second time to a KOJC compound in Davao City in a bid to arrest Quiboloy.

They also visited several addresses of Bantag but they failed to find him.

Bantag was ordered arrested in relation to the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid, as well as a person deprived of liberty at the New Bilibid Prison. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)