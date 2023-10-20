Review of Maharlika IRR to be done ‘soon’

THE review of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act will be completed soon, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

In a message to reporters on Thursday night, October 19, 2023, Pangandaman said they are prudently reviewing all provisions of the MIF in a bid to ensure that all things are in order.

“We subscribe to the wisdom of PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) in suspending the IRR as this is not just an economic strategy for us, but a historic first sovereign investment fund,” she said.

The review is being conducted by the MIF advisory body, which includes Pangandaman, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and the Bureau of Treasury.

Pangandaman reiterated Marcos’ commitment that the MIF will be operational before the end of the year.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued on October 12 a memorandum ordering to suspend the IRR of the MIF.

He said Marcos ordered the suspension of the IRR “because he wanted to study carefully the IRR to ensure that the purpose of the fund will be realized for the country's development with safeguards in place for transparency and accountability.”

Before he departed for his attendance to an Asean event in Saudi Arabia, Marcos maintained that the organization of the MIF will push through, noting that its concept remains to be a “good one.”

Marcos signed into law the controversial MIF Act, which aims to drive economic development, widen the government’s fiscal space and ease pressure in financing public infrastructure projects, in July.

It is a sovereign wealth fund that will be used to invest in a wide range of assets, including foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects to optimize the country’s national funds by generating returns to support the Administration’s economic goals.

The seed capital of the MIF will be sourced from the Landbank of the Philippines (P50 billion), Development Bank of the Philippines (25 billion) and the National Government (P50 billion).

The IRR of the MIF was released in August.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, a staunch critic of the MIF, however urged Marcos to totally abandon the MIF and “save your political capital and let’s not go into a very risky financial venture.”

He noted the absence of “iron-clad” provision in the Maharlika law that will ensure that pension funds will not be touched or compromised.

He said the threat that the pensioners’ hard-earned funds will be touched for the MIF “is still very much alive” and it should be prevented at all cost.

He also said that creating an investment fund -- with a price tag of P500 billion -- would require the government to divert resources away from more immediate priorities such as addressing poverty, hunger, education gaps, joblessness, healthcare deficiencies, and the country's ballooning debt which stood at P14.35 trillion in August.

“Abandon the idea, because as they now feel it, it’s a defective concept, it’s a defective law… the proof of economic viability is not there from the start,” he said.

Pimentel said that Marcos' order to suspend the MIFF IRR means “something has gotten wrong with the process, with the preparations, with the planning, or even the understanding of what we have created.”

“It was really in bad shape when we were debating the MIF… and now with the Middle East turbulence there. So an additional reason that maybe investors are not as excited nowadays to invest in other countries,” he said.

“The Maharlika Investment Fund is off to a bad start. It has suffered reputational damage even before it has been marketed and launched,” he added.

Pimentel was among those who filed a petition of certiorari and prohibition before the Supreme Court seeking to declare the MIF law as unconstitutional. (SunStar Philippines)