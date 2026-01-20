Revilla claim ‘normal’; arrests of flood control mess suspects halfway

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said it is “normal” for former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to claim that there is no due process following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in connection with the alleged ghost flood control project in Bulacan.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Revilla’s arrest demonstrated respect for legal processes, noting that the former lawmaker is an ally of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Tandaan po natin — ayaw ko mang banggitin — pero ang kasama ng Pangulo sa Alyansa ay walang iba kung hindi ang dating Senador Bong Revilla (As much as I don’t want to mention it, let us remember that no other than former Sen. Bong Revilla was with the President in Alyansa)," she said in a Palace press briefing.

"At si Senator Bong Revilla ay sumuko po, ginalang ang proseso, iginalang ang warrant of arrest, iginalang ang korte (Sen. Revilla surrendered and respected the process, the warrant of arrest and the court),” Castro added.

Marcos was initially surprised when the arrest warrant was issued against Revilla, considering that they are political allies, Castro said, but emphasized that investigations must proceed regardless of personal ties.

“Nagulat po siya dahil kaalyado niya, pero sabi nga niya kahit nga po kaalyado, kung kailangang imbestigahan, dapat imbestigahan (He was surprised because they are allies, but he said that even allies must be investigated if necessary),” Castro said.

Revilla voluntarily surrendered on Monday night after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant of arrest against him over charges arising from his alleged involvement in a PHP92.8-million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Asked whether Revilla’s arrest marked the beginning of accountability for high-profile individuals involved in the flood control controversy, Castro said authorities are already halfway through holding so-called “big fish” accountable.

“Hindi po siya simula, halos nasa gitna na nga po siguro tayo (This is not the beginning. We are probably already halfway),” the Palace official said.

Castro cited arrests made before Christmas, noting that the Discaya couple are among the “big fish” who have already been issued warrants of arrest and detained.

“So, hindi po ito iyong initial na pagpapanagot sa mga sinasabing big fish (This is not the initial step in holding the so-called big fish accountable),” she added. (PNA)