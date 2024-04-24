Revocation of Quiboloy’s license to own, possess firearms recommended

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) has recommended the revocation of the license to own and possess firearms (LTOFP) of embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing charges for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

FEO-PIO Chief Major Lady Lou Gondales said the recommendation was submitted to PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil for approval.

Marbil said the recommendation is currently under review.

“They are checking the legal provisions. I have it reviewed before I sign it,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros made the call for the PNP to stop issuing justifications and revoke Quiboloy’s LTOPF, noting that he is operating a “private army.”

"Sa dami at bigat ng pending cases ni Quiboloy, siguro naman pwede nang bawiin ang mga armas niya. Sa kasong human trafficking pa lang, non-bailable at lifetime imprisonment na ang parusa, kaya ano pa hinihintay ng PNP? Nakapagtataka ang bagal," she said.

(With the number of Quiboloy's pending cases, maybe his firearms can be confiscated from him. In the case of human trafficking, the punishment is non-bailable and life imprisonment, so what are the PNP waiting for? The delay is surprising.)

"I am again calling on the PNP chief, PGen. Rommel Marbil, to lead better. Quiboloy is a high profile fugitive who must be apprehended. Baka kaya ang lakas ng loob magtago ni Quiboloy dahil sa mga armas at baril na pumoprotekta sa kanya. Trabahuin na ng PNP ang pagkansela ng mga armas niya. Bilis-bilisan na," she added.

(Maybe Quiboloy had the courage to hide because of the weapons and guns that protect him. The PNP will work on canceling his weapons. They should hurry up.)

Quiboloy has three standing arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City Court.

No bail was recommended in the human trafficking case.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo earlier assured Hontiveros that the efforts of the PNP, as well as the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest Quiboloy remains relentless.

She noted that the manhunt operations against Quiboloy have already been extended to other areas in the country and not only in his bailiwick, Davao City.

“As to the statement with respect sa failure of intelligence again katulad ng sinasabi natin magmula noong inilabas ng Davao RTC ‘yung WOA against kay Pastor Quiboloy at iba pa pong accused ay hindi na tumigil ang PNP at other law enforcement agencies particularly ang NBI sa paghahanap,” said Fajardo.

(As to the statement with respect to the failure of intelligence again like what we have been saying, since the Davao RTC issued the WOA against Pastor Quiboloy and other accused, the PNP and other law enforcement agencies, particularly the NBI, have not stopped searching.)

“At hindi na lamang limitado sa Davao City ‘yung ating paghahanap. Yun ‘yung assurance na gusto natin iwanan sa ating mga kababayan, of course, sa ating kagalang-galang na senador na tuloy-tuloy yung ginagawa nating manhunt operations,” she added.

(And our search is not limited to Davao City. That's the assurance we want to leave to our countrymen, of course, to our honorable senator, that we are continuously doing manhunt operations.)

Fajardo also cited that under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, the specific grounds for the revocation of LTOPF include the following:

* Commission of a crime or offense involving the firearm, ammunition, of major parts thereof;

* Conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude or any offense where the penalty carries an imprisonment of more than six years;

* Loss of the firearm, ammunition, or any parts thereof through negligence;

* Carrying of the firearm, ammunition, or major parts thereof outside of residence or workplace without, the proper permit to carry the same;

* Carrying of the firearm, ammunition, or major parts thereof in prohibited places;

* Dismissal for cause from the service in case of government official and employee;

* Commission of any of the acts penalized under Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”;

* Submission of falsified documents or misrepresentation in the application to obtain a license or permit;

* Noncompliance of reportorial requirements;

* By virtue of a court order.

At present, Quiboloy has 18 registered firearms. The registration of his nineteenth firearm expired last March. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)