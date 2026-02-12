Reward on Atong Ang’s head increased to P20 million

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Thursday, February 12, 2026, that the bounty in exchange for information that may lead to the arrest of fugitive businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang was increased to P20 million from P10 million.

In a press conference, Remulla said the reward will be sourced from the confidential funds of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Kung pumatay ka ng isang daang tao at may bilyon-bilyon kang pera na nakatago at akala mo hindi ka accountable sa batas, darating din ang araw mo, kailangan harapin mo ang ginawa mo,” Remulla said when asked why the bounty was increased.

(If you killed a hundred people and have billions of pesos hidden away, and you think you’re not accountable under the law, your day will come—you will have to face what you’ve done.)

“Napakarami niyang pera, napakarami niyang pinatay, napakalaki ng kinita niya, siguro naman in the interest of justice. Kung ‘yung mga nagnanakaw nga ng lotion, kinukulong natin ng anim na buwan, ito bilyon-bilyon ang kinita, daan ang pinatay, dapat naman managot siya. Hindi naman porket may pera siya, makakawala siya,” he added.

(He has so much money, he has killed so many, and he has earned so much—surely, this is in the interest of justice. If those who steal lotion are jailed for six months, and this person earned billions and killed hundreds, then he should be held accountable. Just because he has money doesn’t mean he can get away with it.)

Remulla said Cambodian authorities reported that Ang is not in their country.

“We really believe nandito pa siya,” Remulla said.

(We really believe he's still here.)

Ang has three standing arrest warrants over cases of kidnapping with homicide in relation to the disappearances of 34 sabungeros between 2021 and 2022.

His 20 co-accused, which include dismissed and active policemen, have all been arrested. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)