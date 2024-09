CELEBRITY couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo welcomed their first child on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Zanjoe took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo from the hospital, simply captioning it "09.23.24."

Ria also shared a touching moment, capturing her husband cradling their newborn, writing, "Your favorite role to date."

The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Quezon City last March. Congratulations to the new family. (CLC)