Rice-for-All program gains strong public approval: survey

MANILA – The administration's Rice-for-All program, or the sale of cheaper rice for the general public, is the "most approved" government initiative, according to the latest survey results from political consultancy firm Publicus Asia.

The PAHAYAG survey, conducted from Sept. 15 to 19, 2024, found that 82 percent of the respondents approved of the launch of the Rice-for-All program, which is in line with the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure the availability of affordable food, particularly rice, to every Filipino.

Under the program, mixed local and imported commercial well-milled rice will be sold at PHP45 per kilogram at the DA’s initial sites in the Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City; Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) in Manila; Pantao Fisherfolks Consumer Cooperative (PFCC) in Potrero, Malabon; and Llano Road in Caloocan City.

Its rollout comes alongside the large-scale trial of the DA’s P29 program or the sale of the National Food Authority (NFA)’s rice at PHP29/kg to the vulnerable sector, including members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The survey also showed that the capture and repatriation of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo received an 82 percent approval rating.

The proposed abolition of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) as directed by President Marcos was backed by 79 percent of the respondents.

The survey revealed that 50 percent of respondents believe the country is headed in the right direction.

Twenty-nine percent said they were not sure of the country's current direction, while 24 percent said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Corruption has overtaken inflation as the number one issue that Filipinos believe requires immediate action from the government.

The survey found that 18 percent of respondents cited corruption as the most pressing national issue.

Inflation, which has consistently been the top concern, followed closely at 15 percent.

"While the public’s concerns remain largely consistent, there is a notable shift in the ranking of these issues. Corruption now tops the list, reflecting a growing frustration with governance and accountability across different sectors of society," the pollster said.

The survey also showed that the economy (12 percent) and poverty (11 percent) are also significant issues that need to be addressed.

At the household level, 14 percent of respondents identified the inability to afford basic needs as their top concern, followed by fears of not being able to buy commodities due to high prices at 13 percent, and inadequate pay at 12 percent.

“Not being able to provide for one’s family is the most critical concern as we move into the next quarter,” the survey noted.

"This fear reflects the deep impact of ongoing economic uncertainties, which have been exacerbated by inflationary pressures and other socio-economic factors," it added.

About 10 percent of respondents cited difficulty in finding employment as their top worry, while 9 percent expressed concern about being unable to avail health services or hospitalization.

Despite these concerns, the survey found that 7 in 10 or 71 percent of registered voters still reported feeling happy, which is a "reflection of the nation's renowned resiliency".

The most cited personal goals were achieving financial security at 50 percent and maintaining good health at 41 percent.

The survey used purposive sampling with 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from a market research panel of over 200,000 registered Filipino voters.

The panel is maintained by the Singapore office of PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with a multinational presence. (PNA)