Rimbang denies link to P3.54-B Laos drug shipment

FORMER Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang has denied involvement in the attempted smuggling of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P3.54 billion from Laos to the Philippines, saying he has never faced a drug-related charge.

In a video statement, Rimbang said he was hurt by the allegations circulating on social media, which he said had also affected his family, particularly his children.

“This is painful, fellow Filipinos. Just recently, there were pictures of us as a married couple. They are posting them on social media. I don't know why; I don't understand what prompted them to do this. Since I was a child, I have never been charged with a drug-related offense,” he said in Tagalog.

Rimbang said he wanted the allegations surrounding the shipment investigated but appealed to the public and the government not to link his name to the case.

“I believe these allegations should be investigated. The drugs need to be investigated because we know this is a serious matter that could damage our country. That is why the drugs must be investigated under the law. I am appealing to the Filipino people and our government: perhaps they could refrain from linking our name to this case,” Rimbang said.

Rimbang also said his children had been deeply affected by the allegations and could no longer attend school.

He acknowledged his close ties with former President Rodrigo Duterte, who appointed him to the BTA Parliament in 2019.

Rimbang ran for the Lanao del Sur 3rd District seat in the 2026 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections but lost to Abdul Rauf Adiong.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier identified Rimbang as the alleged financier of the attempted drug-smuggling operation involving 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, valued at approximately P3.54 billion.

Authorities said the shipment was intercepted at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos on October 1 before the aircraft could reach the Philippines./TPM