Rise in Covid-19 cases in Quezon City ‘not a cause for alarm’

AN INFECTIOUS disease expert said Tuesday, July 7, 2026, there is nothing to be concerned over the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Quezon City, saying they are all mild cases.

In a televised public briefing, Dr. Rontgene Solante said the public should not be alarmed over the increase in Covid-19 cases as they are no longer severe illnesses just like before.

"This is not something to be concerned about because in most Covid-19 cases these days, the illness lasts only about three or four days -- involving a runny nose and a cough -- and they are already able to recover," Solante said.

"The most important thing is that no one is being hospitalized or dying, and the number of people requiring hospitalization due to severe illness is not increasing," he added.

Solante also said there is nothing to worry over the rising Covid-19 cases as such an uptick is normal during the flu season.

"The recent rise in reported Covid-19 cases in Quezon City involves the kind of cases we typically encounter, especially during the rainy season, which also marks the onset of seasonal influenza," said Solante.

"These cases fall under the category of respiratory viral infections, not just Covid. Such an increase is certainly expected during the months of July, August, and September, even extending through December," he added.

Earlier, the Quezon City Government reported an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks.

This after the local government unit saw 84 confirmed Covid-19 cases from June 11 to July 1, which is higher than the 23 confirmed Covid-19 cases during the period of May 21 to June 10. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)