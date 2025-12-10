RITM to hospitals: Ensure timely leptospirosis treatment

THE Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, called on all hospitals and healthcare facilities to ensure the timely provision of services to all suspected leptospirosis cases.

In a public advisory, the RITM said it is necessary to provide all the required treatment to potential cases of leptospirosis immediately, whether or not their illness has been confirmed.

"Delayed release of results should not preclude timely management of patients suspected of leptospirosis," said the RITM.

The statement was issued as RITM is currently experiencing longer-than-usual turnaround times for sample testing.

"The RITM-National Reference Laboratory for Leptospirosis informs all referring units and stakeholders that there shall be delays in the release of leptospirosis test results," said RITM.

The institute explained that this is due to the high volume of samples being processed.

"Please be assured that the appropriate measures are being implemented to manage the increased workload, and to ensure the continued accuracy and reliability of test results," it added.

Leptospirosis is an illness caused by the bacteria Leptospira, and can be acquired after exposure to floodwater or soil contaminated by animal urine.

Its symptoms include high fever, red eyes, headache, chills, muscle aches, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and yellow skin or eyes (jaundice).

Leptospirosis is usually diagnosed via laboratory tests of blood and urine samples. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)