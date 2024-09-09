Rivermaya the reunion in Vancouver, Canada

THE iconic Filipino rock band Rivermaya delivered an unforgettable performance in Vancouver, Canada as part of their highly anticipated world tour. The concert, held at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), was a celebration of the band’s decades-long musical legacy and a reunion of sorts for the Filipino community in the region.
A Journey Through Time
From the moment Rivermaya took the stage, the energy was palpable. It started steady but by the time they sang “Hinahanap hanap Kita,” people were up on their feet. The crowd erupted into cheers, a sea of waving hands and glowing smiles for the next songs that came. For many attendees, it was more than just a concert; it was a trip down memory lane, filled with songs that shaped their youth and adulthood.
Vancouver’s PNE, with its superb acoustics, provided the perfect venue for such an iconic event, amplifying every note and lyric with crystal-clear sound.
The band’s setlist was a carefully curated mix of their greatest hits, from the anthemic “Himala” to the melancholic “214,” each song eliciting loud sing-alongs from the audience. Fans, both young and old, belted out every lyric, often out-singing the band itself. Frontman Bamboo, together with Rico Blanco, who is newly single from actress Maris Racal, still got the kilig factor from shrieking fans, while drummer Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon dressed in a security guard uniform, kept the crowd energized, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.
A Heartfelt Connection with the Filipino Community
Vancouver is home to a large Filipino diaspora, and Rivermaya’s concert felt like a homecoming of sorts. The band acknowledged the importance of their connection with their fans abroad, especially those who left the Philippines in search of a better life.
The emotional high point of the evening came when Rivermaya performed “Awit ng Kabataan,” a song dedicated to the youth and to the enduring hope of the Filipino people. As the crowd sang in unison, there was a shared feeling of nostalgia and pride that transcended the music itself.
An Evening of Unmatched Energy
Rivermaya's stage presence was electric. The band's veteran members, each bringing decades of experience, played with precision and passion, showing why they remain one of the Philippines’ most beloved rock bands. Bamboo had the energy of a 25-year-old, his voice still as crisp as the first year I heard him sing live.
As the concert neared its conclusion, Rivermaya closed the night with their all-time favorite “Kisapmata” once again, with the crowd chanting for more. Even after the final note, the energy in the theater was still electric, and fans lingered, savoring the moment and taking selfies to commemorate the evening.
The Legacy Continues
Rivermaya’s concert in Vancouver was not just a musical event; it was a celebration of the band's enduring influence and the deep connection Filipinos have with their music. It was a night filled with nostalgia, unity, and pride -- proof that no matter how far from home, music can always bring people together.
For many in the crowd, this concert was more than just a performance; it was a reminder of the music of the Filipino spirit, carried across oceans and through generations.
With Rivermaya continuing to inspire new and old fans alike, their legacy shows no signs of fading -- whether in the Philippines or abroad. As they left the stage to thunderous applause, it was clear that their music remains timeless, just like the memories they’ve helped create for millions.