Rivermaya the reunion in Vancouver, Canada

THE iconic Filipino rock band Rivermaya delivered an unforgettable performance in Vancouver, Canada as part of their highly anticipated world tour. The concert, held at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), was a celebration of the band’s decades-long musical legacy and a reunion of sorts for the Filipino community in the region.

A Journey Through Time

From the moment Rivermaya took the stage, the energy was palpable. It started steady but by the time they sang “Hinahanap hanap Kita,” people were up on their feet. The crowd erupted into cheers, a sea of waving hands and glowing smiles for the next songs that came. For many attendees, it was more than just a concert; it was a trip down memory lane, filled with songs that shaped their youth and adulthood.

Vancouver’s PNE, with its superb acoustics, provided the perfect venue for such an iconic event, amplifying every note and lyric with crystal-clear sound.

The band’s setlist was a carefully curated mix of their greatest hits, from the anthemic “Himala” to the melancholic “214,” each song eliciting loud sing-alongs from the audience. Fans, both young and old, belted out every lyric, often out-singing the band itself. Frontman Bamboo, together with Rico Blanco, who is newly single from actress Maris Racal, still got the kilig factor from shrieking fans, while drummer Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon dressed in a security guard uniform, kept the crowd energized, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.