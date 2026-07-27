Rocket launch test to be held in Cagayan in 2027

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said a rocket launch test will be held in the country in 2027.

During his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026, Marcos said the rocket launch test, in partnership with a Korean aerospace company, will be held in Cagayan.

“Cagayan is both geographically and economically primed to serve as our gateway to space and host the country’s first spaceport. A sounding rocket launch test is slated for next year, in partnership with a South Korean aerospace company,” he said.

In case the mission will proceed, it will be the first launch of a liquid fueled rocket from Philippine soil.

According to the Philippine Space Agency (PSA), the launch will demonstrate a domestic propellant supply chain, as well as safety procedures and launch authorization for local rocket launches.

It said these activities are initial steps toward the establishment and operation of a Philippine spaceport.

The PSA said with the Pacific Ocean to its east and its proximity to the equator, the Philippines is well positioned for safe and secure rocket launch and recovery operations, helping to reduce costs, improve launch efficiency, and create opportunities for future space activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)