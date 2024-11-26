Rodrigo Duterte sees martial law signs under Marcos Jr.

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern Monday, November 25, 2024, that the Philippines might be heading toward martial law, citing what he called a “fractured” government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

In a press conference, Duterte answered in affirmative when asked if there is a sign of martial law in the Philippines.

“Correct! Kasi ang tao ngayon wala nang mapuntahan,” he said.

(Correct! Because people now have nowhere to go.)

He pointed to the case of Office of the Vice President (OVP) chief of staff Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, who was cited in contempt by the House committee on good government and public accountability for alleged “undue interference” during its investigation on the alleged irregularities in OVP fund usage.

From the detention facility of the House of Representatives, Lopez was supposed to be transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, but she was instead brought to the hospital after she suddenly felt ill.

“Kung natuloy na ilagay siya, saan siya magtakbo hindi magagalaw itong Supreme Court kasi separation of powers, lalo na ang Malacañang, si tambaluslos bata niyan. So itong tao walang matakbuhan. Yan ang sinabi ko,” said Duterte.

He was referring to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is Marcos’ cousin.

“There is fractured governance, nabali na hindi lang na-sprain. There is a fracture in the governance sa ating Pilipinas ngayon. Walang maka-correct niyan. Nobody can correct Marcos. Nobody can correct Romualdez. So if you want a redress of grievance, there is no urgent remedy. It is only the military who can correct it,” he added.

During the resumption of the panel’s inquiry on Monday, November 25, Vice President Sara Duterte confronted the committee and argued that Lopez’s detention, which was extended to 10 days instead of five days, is “illegal,” noting that she should not be the one who needs to be punished for something she did not do.

One of the grounds that prompted the House panel to cite Lopez in contempt is for failing to observe due process when she ordered the relief of former Education undersecretary Gloria Mercado.

Duterte noted that the approval of the resignation of appointed officials lies with the chief executive, in this case, Marcos.

The former President challenged the military to speak up and play their part as the primary protector of the Constitution.

“No coup d'etat, it is only the military who can correct it…Sabihin lang nila na out na kami, ayaw na namin ang laro ninyo, out kami jan, kasi kung walang military yang laro nila, wala na. Basta hindi yan coup d’etat. Basta sinabi ng military you are oppressing the people and you are spending our money like water pati kami in the coming days, mawawalan kami ng retirement magagalaw, hindi kami sasali na sa inyo,” he said.

“Another appropriate question would be. ‘Yung sincerity kayo bang mga military, pati pulis, would you still continue to support a drug addict? Tanungin niyo lang ang PSPG (Presidential Security Protection Group) puro military man yan. You did not go far, ‘yung mga tao ninyo sa military, hanggang kalian kayo magsuporta ng drug addict na president?” he added.

He also expressed confidence that his daughter will be able to get through and surpass the challenges she is facing right now, particularly on the question of how her office is spending the people’s money.

Vice President Duterte is also in hot water over her remark where she said that she contracted a hitman to kill Marcos, his wife, and Romualdez if she herself gets killed.

The former President said the country has more significant problems that have to be looked into, particularly the use of public funds, including that of Philhealth, which the Department of Finance has ordered to remit P89.9 billion in excess funds in unprogrammed appropriations of Republic Act 11975, or the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“Ang gobyerno na ito walang project, kasi sa ayuda… nauubos don, inuubos ni Romualdez. Si Romualdez congressman lang tapos left and right ang pamigay niya,” said Duterte.

“To all Filipinos now listening to me, punta kayo kay Marcos, lahat tignan natin kung anong mangyayari. Mga Pilipino, nakikiusap ako, punta kayo kay Marcos. Hindi kami nakikipag contest kay Marcos; never wala kaming bilyon bilyon, trillion na nakadeposit sa banko,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)