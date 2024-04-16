Rodriguez to Marcos: Undergo ‘credible hair follicle drug test’

Earlier, former President Rodrigo Duterte called Marcos a “drug addict,” saying that he is always “bangag,” a local term commonly used by Filipinos to describe someone who is high on drugs.

Duterte said that Marcos, based on information given to him by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), is in the list of drug personalities.

Marcos earlier said he will not dignify any claims linking him to the use of illegal drugs.

Duterte said that a document supposedly from the PDEA also showed Marcos as among the targets of an anti-illegal drugs operation in 2012.

The PDEA denied all Duterte’s claims.

But Rodriguez said that he is standing by the drug test result, which he publicized in 2021, showing Marcos negative for illegal drug use.

“Sasabihin ko sa lahat na aking pinaninindigan ang resultang aking ipinakitang noong 2021 na negatibo si then BBM, ‘yung kandidatong BBM,” he said.

(I will tell everyone that I stand by the result that I showed in 2021 that then BBM was negative, the BBM candidate.)

Rodriguez served as Marcos’ spokesperson during the campaign period ahead of the 2022 national elections.

He was appointed by Marcos as his executive secretary but he stepped down from post in September 2022, announcing his “complete exit” from the administration for personal reasons.

Recently, Rodriguez was seen joining the prayer rallies organized by the supporters of Duterte that are aimed to oppose the proposed Charter change of the administration.

Rodriguez said he supports any move to protect and defend the country’s Constitution.

He expressed strong belief that term extension will be covered by the proposed charter change of the administration.

“Yes, we are convinced na isisingit nila ‘yung paggalaw doon sa mga term limitation at yun ‘yung ating hindi sinasang-ayunan,” said Rodriguez.

(Yes, we are convinced that they will insert the movement in the term limitations and that is what we do not agree with.)

“Wag na natin ituloy yan; masyadong divisive. Ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin yung inflation, ‘yung, kagutuman and to diffuse and deescalate ang tension sa South China sea,” he added.

(Let's not continue that; it's too divisive. Let's focus on inflation, hunger and to diffuse and deescalate the tension in the South China Sea.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)