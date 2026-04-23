Romualdez camp says he remains in PH, to pursue legal remedies vs. HDO

MANILA – The camp of Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Thursday said he remains in the country and will explore all legal remedies after reports that the Sandiganbayan issued a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against him upon the request of the Office of the Ombudsman.

“We acknowledge reports that the Sandiganbayan has issued a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez upon request of the Office of the Ombudsman,” Romualdez’s lawyer-spokesperson Ade Fajardo said in a statement.

Fajardo said Romualdez’s camp would challenge the order through proper channels.

“We will avail of all appropriate legal remedies to question the issuance of this order before the proper forum,” he said.

He stressed that Romualdez has not left the country amid insinuations.

“At the outset, we categorically clarify: Rep. Romualdez is in the Philippines and has not left the country. Any report or insinuation that he has fled is false and irresponsible,” he said.

The spokesperson said Romualdez complied with government requirements before a planned trip abroad.

“Rep. Romualdez followed the proper process. He sought and secured the necessary travel authority, and coordinated in good faith with the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration for a brief, long-overdue four-day medical check-up with his attending physician in Singapore,” Fajardo said.

“This is fully consistent with his conduct from the very beginning – one of cooperation, transparency, and respect for legal processes. Unfortunately, this legitimate act has been twisted to create a prejudicial narrative that he intended to flee,” he said.

He added that the lawmaker “remains committed to facing these allegations squarely.” (PNA)