Romualdez camp seeks Ombudsman inhibition from flood probe

THE camp of Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez is seeking the inhibition of the Office of the Ombudsman from any investigation against the former House Speaker, amid what they claim to be “prejudgment” by its officials.

In a letter sent to the Office of the Ombudsman by Romualdez’s lawyers, they said that Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano, based on their recent statements, have already determined the lawmaker’s guilt even before any case had been filed against him.

“Given the public statements made by the Honorable Ombudsman and Assistant Ombudsman Clavano, there is a reasonable certainty that any fact-finding investigation will be a mere formality, regardless of the actual evidence or lack thereof. It is readily apparent that the Honorable Ombudsman has already made its determination to prosecute Representative Romualdez for plunder, and any investigation to be conducted would be a mere fishing expedition to support a foregone conclusion,” Romualdez’s legal counsel said.

“The Honorable Ombudsman’s public statements make it practically impossible for subordinate officials not to conform to the official position already taken by the Ombudsman. Under these circumstances, the investigation would be a sham and violative of due process,” they added.

They cited several interviews and statements by Remulla and Clavano since they took the helm of the Ombudsman in November 2025.

Clavano, on April 16, tagged Romualdez as a “master plunderer.”

Remulla, for his part, recently said the Ombudsman is actively investigating Romualdez amid claims of his involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

He said they are currently waiting for the issuance of a freeze order on Romualdez’s assets by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Remulla also said plunder charges may be filed against Romualdez by May.

He added that they also prevented Romualdez’s scheduled medical check-up abroad, saying he might elude arrest.

This prompted the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division to issue a precautionary hold departure order against Romualdez.

Romualdez’s camp said the matter should be referred to an independent and impartial body to ensure that the proceedings are free from any cloud of bias or prejudgment.

“This request is made not as a challenge to integrity, but in recognition of the high standards to which the Office of the Ombudsman is rightly held, to shield its proceedings from unnecessary questions regarding objectivity or fairness, and to safeguard our client’s constitutional right to due process,” the lawyers said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)