Romualdez hits back at Duterte over ‘budol’ statements

HOUSE Speaker Martin Romualdez dared former President Rodrigo Duterte to substantiate his accusations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he is a “drug addict” and have always been “bangag,” a local term commonly used by Filipinos to describe someone who is high on drugs.

In a statement, Romualdez said that Duterte’s accusation is nothing more that “budol-dudol” stories from Davao.

“So unless you have proof na 'yung mga alegasyon ninyo na kung bakit nananawagan dyan na sa ating mahal na Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos na bumaba sa pwesto, sana mag isip-isip muna kayo. Mag-isip muna kayo at ilabas 'yung mga pruweba. Kasi alam natin hindi totoo ang mga sinasabi ninyo,” he said.

(So unless you have proof of your allegations as to why there is a call for our dear President Ferdinand R. Marcos to step down, I hope you will think about it first. Think first and bring out the proofs. Because we know what you are saying is not true.)

The House Speaker urged the Dutertes to respect Marcos, who was elected by the Filipino people.