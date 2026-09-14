Romualdez maintains innocence as court orders his detention in Payatas jail

FORMER House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez said he respects the decision of the Sandiganbayan denying his request for continued hospital detention.

In a statement after the Sandiganbayan issued an order for his transfer from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to the Quezon City Jail male dormitory, Romualdez maintained his innocence and vowed to face the charges filed against him.

“I respect the decision of the Sandiganbayan. I thank my physicians at Cardinal Santos Medical Center and the doctors of the Philippine General Hospital for their care and professional judgment. I will continue to follow the medical advice of my doctors,” he said.

“Haharapin ko ang kaso. Sasagutin ko ang mga paratang. This is a difficult moment for me and my family. But I will face the days ahead with dignity, with faith in God, and with confidence in the truth,” he added.

Romualdez earlier requested that the court allow his continued hospitalization, noting that he is suffering from Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, primary hypothyroidism and other illnesses, including depression and anxiety.

He was initially confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center but was transferred to PGH over the weekend for an assessment by government doctors.

PGH director Gerardo Legaspi said Romualdez is “clinically stable” and that there is no need for continued confinement, but his medical conditions require monitoring and treatment, though not necessarily inside a hospital. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)