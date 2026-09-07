Romualdez now under police custody

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the arrest warrant against former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez has already been served.

Remulla accompanied Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Major General Alexander Morico II during the service of the warrant at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

According to Remulla, Romualdez was admitted to the hospital hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed a P7.4-billion plunder case against him over an alleged web of illegal activities involving public funds.

“Andito po siya ngayon nakaconfine as according to the doctors he is suffering from a cardiovascular event, unstable ang kanyang blood pressure and having an anxiety attack,” said Remulla.

“However, we made it clear that like in Sec. Bonoan’s case na 4 na araw siyang andodoon, we will check everyday hanggang he is well enough to be presented to court. In the meantime, meron kaming armed guards outside his door, merong kaming armed police outside the hospital and in the lobby at he is now considered after we read him his rights, he is now considered person deprived of liberty,” he added.

Remulla assured that there would be no VIP treatment for Romualdez, who is a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We assure you he cannot hide behind his wealth. Kahit gaano kayaman siya, hindi niya kayang bayaran ang batas para payagan dito sa maganang lugar na matutulog,” he said.

“Dadalhin namin siya sa Payatas sa tamang panahon kung sabihin ng duktor na kaya na. Hindi ito permanent situation. Ang kuwarto niya sa Payatas ay naghihintay na kung sabihin man ng korte na diyan siya ay naghihintay na yung kuwarto niya sa Payatas. Patas ang laban dito,” he added.

Remulla was referring to the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where personalities facing charges over alleged irregularities in flood control projects are detained, including Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former Department of Public Works and Highways officials and engineers.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who is facing complaints over alleged undeclared P75 million worth of election donations during the 2025 election period, is also detained at the Payatas jail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)