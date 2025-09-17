Romualdez resigns

LEYTE First District Representative Martin Romualdez formally stepped down Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as speaker of the House of Representatives, the fourth-highest government post.

During the plenary session, Romualdez announced his resignation to protect the public’s trust in the institution and to allow the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to proceed with its investigation into anomalous flood control projects “freely and fully, without doubt, without interference, without undue influence.”

“The longer I stay, the heavier that burden grows on me, on this House, and on the president (Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.). I always sought to support, and so after deep reflection and prayer, I made a decision. Today, with a full heart and a clear conscience, I tender my resignation as speaker of the House of Representatives,” Romualdez said in his speech.

“I leave this chamber as I first entered it: a humble servant ready to serve wherever duty may call. I step down not in surrender but in service, for sometimes, the greatest act of leadership is the grace to let go so that this institution may endure stronger than ever before,” he added.

Romualdez defended his integrity, stressing that his decision should not be seen as an admission of wrongdoing.

He framed the move as an act of service rather than retreat.

“Let me be clear: Wala akong kasalanan at wala akong itinatago. Ang tanging layunin ko ay maglingkod at magpabuti ng buhay ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Yet I also know that when questions arise, it is the people’s trust that must always come first,” he said in a statement.

Romualdez resigned from his post amid his implication in corruption allegations involving flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)