Romualdez tags Discayas’ name-dropping as ‘lies’

“And I say this with all honesty: I have never, and I will never, accept a bribe from anybody. Walang sinuman ang kayang manuhol sa akin. Alam iyan ng lahat ng House members. I am self-made, and I have been blessed with the trust of the Filipino people. I do not need -- and will never allow myself -- to be corrupted by money that does not belong to me,” he added.

Romualdez vowed to clean the system, punish the guilty, and protect the people’s money.

In a joint sworn statement of the Discaya couple, which they read during the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into irregularities in the flood control projects on Monday, September 8, 2025, they exposed a “system” where contractors had to “pay” lawmakers from the House of Representatives in order to continue doing business with the government.

They named several DPWH officials and congressmen allegedly receiving kickbacks from flood control projects, including Romualdez and former House of Committee on Appropriations chairman Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.