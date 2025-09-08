Romualdez tags Discayas’ name-dropping as ‘lies’

HOUSE Speaker Martin Romualdez denied the allegations made by the Discaya couple linking him to corruption in government flood control projects.
In a statement, Romualdez tagged the claims of Pacifico and Sarah Discaya as lies and malicious name-dropping meant to smear his integrity and undermine Congress.
“The claim in the Discaya couple’s affidavit that my name was used for commissions is false, malicious, and nothing more than name-dropping. Let me be clear: Wala akong kinalaman, wala akong pahintulot, at wala akong basbas sa mga ganyang Gawain (I have nothing to do with that, I gave no permission, and I did not give my blessing to such actions),” he added.
Romualdez maintained that the Congress is off hands in releasing funds or implementing projects especially those carried out by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
The Speaker warned that anyone who invoked his name for money did so without his knowledge and must be held accountable.
“And I say this with all honesty: I have never, and I will never, accept a bribe from anybody. Walang sinuman ang kayang manuhol sa akin. Alam iyan ng lahat ng House members. I am self-made, and I have been blessed with the trust of the Filipino people. I do not need -- and will never allow myself -- to be corrupted by money that does not belong to me,” he added.
Romualdez vowed to clean the system, punish the guilty, and protect the people’s money.
In a joint sworn statement of the Discaya couple, which they read during the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into irregularities in the flood control projects on Monday, September 8, 2025, they exposed a “system” where contractors had to “pay” lawmakers from the House of Representatives in order to continue doing business with the government.
They named several DPWH officials and congressmen allegedly receiving kickbacks from flood control projects, including Romualdez and former House of Committee on Appropriations chairman Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.
Pacifico said Romualdez and Co receive at least 25 percent commission from each flood control project.
During his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the conduct of an in-depth investigation on the irregularities in the flood control projects across the country in light of the recent massive floods that submerged communities during the onslaught of habagat (southwest monsoon) and the series of typhoons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)