A CO-ACCUSED of former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Office of the Ombudsman said on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Felicito Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation, turned himself in on Thursday, November 19.

“He did so after the prosecution moved to cancel his passport. The Office coordinated with the NBI and the DOJ (Department of Justice) throughout. The case against the other accused continues as scheduled,” said the Office of the Ombudsman.

The agency said Guevarra was granted conditional immunity “because his testimony and records are necessary to establish the truth in this case.”

“Samchan has returned to the Bureau of the Treasury all its earnings from the questioned transactions. Restitution does not erase criminal liability. It is also not the basis of the immunity. The immunity rests on his full and truthful testimony,” the Ombudsman added.

It reiterated strict conditions for immunity such as cooperating fully and truthfully and turning over all of the company’s records and devices.

Guevarra was also directed to remain in the country and stay under DOJ protection.

A broken condition will immediately result in revoked immunity and the resumption of prosecution.

“Mr. Guevarra personally handled Samchan's operations. His testimony and records will help the prosecution trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet. The charges against the other accused stand as filed,” the Ombudsman said.

Romualdez, along with former Ako-Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co and two others, including Guevarra, is facing P7.4 billion plunder charges over alleged kickbacks from around 400 government projects.

The lawmaker is currently detained at the Quezon City Jail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)