Rookie cop injured due to alleged hazing

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) is looking into the claims of hazing by rookie police personnel by his superiors in Angadanan, Isabela, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, June 3, 2024.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Fajardo said Patrolman Jeremy Matthew Padilla, 26, who was recently assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in the Barangay Macalauat in Angadanan town named three other police personnel who allegedly mauled him on the evening of May 24.

Based on a police report, the alleged suspects punched Padilla in various parts of his body and hit him with a wooden paddle.

Padilla’s face was also covered by a wet cloth.

Based on his medical report, he sustained multiple physical injuries secondary to mauling, including a hematoma in the right upper quadrant of his abdomen, hematomas on the anterior and posterior aspects of his right thigh, a hematoma on his left forearm and abrasions on both his right and left knees.

He is now in a stable condition and was advised by the doctor to rest for three days.

Fajardo, however, said Padilla’s classmates denied his claims saying that he suddenly ran away while undergoing an immediate action drill where he could probably get his bruises.

She said Padilla is not inclined to file criminal charges against the alleged suspects.

Fajardo assured that there will be no whitewash in the investigation being conducted by the IMEG and those liable for the said incident will be facing both criminal and administrative charges. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)