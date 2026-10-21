Rosal to bring heavy rains, strong winds to parts of N. Luzon

Several areas in Northern Luzon are expected to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds as Super Typhoon Rosal (international name Champi) approaches, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

Rosal was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near its center and gusts of up to 265 kph, PAGASA said.

The cyclone was last tracked 990 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving west-northwest at 30 kph.

Ilocos Norte, Apayao and Cagayan are forecast to experience heavy rainfall.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud), northern and eastern mainland Cagayan and northeastern Isabela and Catanduanes.

The affected areas in Cagayan include Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Buguey, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Ballesteros, Abulug and Allacapan.

The affected areas in Isabela are Maconacon, Divilacan and Palanan, while those in Catanduanes are Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga and Gigmoto.

Rosal’s outer circulation and the northeasterly wind flow are expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts to Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Romblon, Eastern Visayas, Siquijor, Bohol, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region and Sarangani.

PAGASA has also issued a gale warning for the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

The weather bureau said Rosal could begin weakening Wednesday as it moves over the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to weaken into a typhoon Thursday. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)