'Rosal' weakens into typhoon, Signal No. 2 up over Batanes

TYPHOON Rosal has weakened from a super typhoon into a typhoon as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes, state weather bureau Pagasa said Thursday, October 22, 2026.

In its 5 p.m. Tropical Cyclone Bulletin, Pagasa said Rosal’s center was located 350 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, at 4 p.m.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 205 kph. It was moving northwestward at 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of the Babuyan Islands.

Signal No. 1 was in effect over the rest of the Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, parts of northeastern Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Apayao.

Pagasa said Wind Signal No. 3 may be raised over Batanes as Rosal passes, although this is less likely if the typhoon takes a more north-northwestward track.

The agency also warned of strong to gale-force wind gusts over most of Luzon and Visayas, as well as parts of Mindanao, due to the northeasterly windflow and Rosal’s outer circulation.

Meanwhile, very rough to very high seas are forecast over parts of Northern Luzon. Wave heights could reach 12 meters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Batanes and up to nine meters around the Babuyan Islands and parts of Cagayan.

The state weather bureau warned that sea travel is risky for all types and sizes of vessels in affected waters. Mariners were advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor until conditions improve. Operators of small seacrafts were also advised not to venture out to sea in areas with rough conditions.

Rosal is expected to continue moving northwestward until Friday morning, October 23, before turning north-northwestward and eventually recurving north-northeastward on Saturday, October 24.

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday evening or early Saturday. It is also expected to weaken gradually within 24 hours and may be downgraded to a severe tropical storm by Saturday.

Pagasa urged residents in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall and strong winds to follow instructions from local officials and monitor the latest weather advisories. (SunStar Cebu)