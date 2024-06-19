Rosmar Tan, Rendon Labador ‘persona non grata’ in Palawan

SOCIAL media influencers Rosmar Tan and Rendon Labador were declared persona non grata in the entire Palawan province.

The Palawan Provincial Board approved a resolution on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, declaring the two individuals and the entire “Team Malakas” persona non grata (unwelcome).

The board cited the influencers’ “disorderly behavior” and actions “inimical to the morals of the community” as reasons for the declaration, which stemmed from their altercation with a staff of Coron Mayor Marjo Reyes in the municipal hall on Friday, June 14.

The resolution references several legal violations, including the “Property and Damage Penalty Adjustment Act” and the “Safe Spaces Act.”

“Team Malakas” led by Tan and Rendon visited Coron, Palawan for what they claim as an “outreach program.”

Through a social media post, Jho Cayabyab Trinidad, Reyes’ staff, expressed displeasure against the group and accused them of using the people of Coron for their vlog.

“Dear Rosmar at Team Malakas, ginamit nyo lang mga taga Coron para sa mga vlog vlog nyo at socmed...dismayado dahil naghintay sila ng isang oras at gutom...at lalong ginamit nyo mga staff para mag assist sa inyo tapos wala kayong inabot kahit singkong duling! Kayo ba naman nagpa-laro ng Bring Me pustiso, hindi nyo nga hinawakan?” Trinidad’s post read.

(Dear Rosmar and Team Malakas, you only used the people from Coron for your vlogs and socmed...they were disappointed because they waited for an hour and were hungry...and you even used the staff to assist you but you gave them nothing. You played ‘Bring Me Pustiso,’ but you didn't even touch them.)

“Hwag nyo sabihing malaki pa naubos nyo kakapamigay kumpara sa kikitain nyo? Sana namigay na lang kayo sa daan, natuwa pa mga tao kesa sa ginawa nyo, pinaasa nyo na ginawa nyo pang mga bata! Mga matatanda sana na lang inuna nyo...Hinahamon ko na nga suntukan si Rendon, nag hubad pa nged talaga.... Ekis kayo,” she added.

(Don't say that you have spent a lot compared to what you’ve earned. I hope you just distributed assistance while on the road, the people could have been happier, but you made them hope and treated them like children! You could have prioritized the senior citizens…I even dared Rendon to a fistfight…)

The group trooped to the mayor’s office and confronted Trinidad, which led to a heated argument. Reyes was out of town when the incident happened.

Rendon berated and even pointed a finger to Trinidad.

Tan, in a post, said: “Never again Coron.”

In separate videos posted on their respective social media accounts, the two parties apologized for the incident.

“Pasensya na po kay Ma’am Jho, sa munisipyo, lalong-lalo na kay Mayor at siyempre sa bayan ng Coron, Palawan. Sorry po talaga na parang pinost ko na ‘Never Again Coron.’ Hindi ko po sinasadya na i-generalize po kayo,” said Tan.

(Sorry to Ma'am Jho, the municipality, especially the Mayor and of course the town of Coron, Palawan. I'm really sorry that it seems like I posted 'Never Again Coron.' I didn't mean to generalize you.)

“Nagpadala po ako sa bugso ng damdamin, at ‘yon po ang pinakamaling nagawa ko at humihingi po ako ng tawad. Alam ko pong pagkakamali ko po ‘yon. Sana po mapatawad niyo po ako,” she added.

(I just got carried away by emotions, and that was the worst thing I did and I apologize. I know it's my mistake. I hope you can forgive me.)

Rendon said the incident will serve as a lesson for their team, as he vowed to make it up and be better.

In a speech, First District of Palawan Board Member Juan Anton Alvarez, who filed the resolution, said helping the community will never justify a person’s rude behavior.

“Hindi porket tumulong ka, hindi porket nagbigay kayo ng ayuda ay may karapatan ka nang mang bastos ng kapwa mo Pilipino, kapwa mo tao,” he said.

(It doesn’t mean that because you helped, you gave aid, you have the right to be rude to your fellow Filipinos, fellow human beings.)

Tan is a businesswoman turned vlogger who had been involved in a series of controversies with other social media influencers.

Labador, on the other hand, is a self-proclaimed motivational speaker. In 2023, he ended up in hot water over the live broadcast of a police operation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)