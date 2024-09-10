RTC or Sandigan: DOJ to clarify where to file Guo raps

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) will seek clarification from the Office of the Ombudsman on whether the graft charges against former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo were correctly lodged by prosecutors before the Tarlac regional trial court (RTC) instead of the Sandiganbayan.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters that under the law, the lower courts have jurisdiction in cases involving low ranking public officials, while the Sandiganbayan has original jurisdiction over ranking officials.

"Kasi parang baka na-oversight lang. Baka hindi lang natingnan ng husto kung bakit na-file na sa RTC, samantalang salary grade 30 ang isang mayor ng Bamban (There may have been an oversight. It may not have been properly reviewed that is why it was filed before the RTC, when in fact, a mayor is salary grade 30)," he added.

The government’s salary grade (SG) 30 ranges from PHP189,000 to PHP211,000.

Remulla said charges against employees earning at least SG 26 should be filed before the Sandiganbayan.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) took custody of the dismissed mayor after the Capas RTC Branch 109 ordered her arrest for graft charges. (PNA)