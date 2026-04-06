RTWPB 7 to hasten wage hike review

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 is committed to hasten the deliberation on the wage hike petition filed in late March.

In a statement, the Central Visayas wage board said it will review, hear, and decide on the wage petition while considering the present difficulties faced by Filipinos.

"Considering the extraordinary situation we have, we will evaluate the said petition with urgency," said the Central Visayas wage board.

"Rest assured that the RTWPB will be acting on this with prudence, fairness, justice and on prevailing economic data," said the Central Visayas wage board.

The last wage order in Central Visayas took effect Oct. 4, 2025.

The RTWPB National Capital Region (NCR) is set to begin its wage review process for Metro Manila workers next month.

In a statement, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said the regional wage boards will begin the 2026-2027 wage review cycle with that of the NCR wage board.

"The next cycle is anticipated to commence by May 2026, or within 60 days prior to the anniversary of the National Capital Region wage order," said the NWPC.

The last wage order in the NCR took effect July 18, 2025.

All 16 RTWPB have issued wage orders for private sector workers for the 2025–2026 wage review cycle. . (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)