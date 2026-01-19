Russian vlogger deported

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday confirmed that Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy had been deported to Russia.

In a statement, the BI said Zdorovetskiy boarded an IrAero flight bound directly for Irkutsk on Saturday.

The BI’s Board of Commissioners ordered his deportation on Dec. 17 after declaring him an undesirable alien.

The deportation order stemmed from various complaints against the 33-year-old Zdorovetskiy, who had harassed and disrespected several Filipinos. He also disrupted public peace and safety and committed acts deemed contrary to morals, good customs and public policy.

He was first arrested in April last year.

Known for posting prank videos on social media, the Russian vlogger was seen in recordings harassing a security guard, shouting expletives at a Filipino woman wearing face mask, stealing a heavy-duty electric fan, and taking a tricycle that later crashed into a parked jeepney.

During inquest proceedings, he admitted to the acts of harassment and was subsequently detained at the BI Warden's Facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig.

He applied for bail but was denied by the bureau.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said Zdorovetskiy’s name has been added to the agency’s blacklist following his deportation.

“The country warmly receives guests from all nations, but respect for our laws is non-negotiable. Those who engage in harassment or disruptive acts undermine public order and will be swiftly sanctioned,” Viado said. (PNA)