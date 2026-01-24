Russian vlogger negative for HIV – BI

MANILA – Russian vlogger Nikita Chekhov has tested negative for HIV or the human immunodeficiency virus, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Friday.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the medical examination of the foreigner, carried out in close coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, confirmed that he was non-reactive for HIV.

“He was likewise tested for other related illnesses, all of which yielded negative results,” Viado said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Russian vlogger, who went viral on social media for threatening to deliberately spread HIV while in the Philippines, was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The test results confirm the BI’s initial suspicion that Chekhov’s social media posts were rage-bait, intended to provoke fear and gain online traction.

Viado assured the public that the BI continues to work closely with other government agencies to ensure that foreign nationals who abuse Philippine laws and cause public alarm are dealt with accordingly.

“He now faces deportation charges for undesirability, as his social media posts caused fear and panic among the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Viado addressed recent social media posts by blacklisted Russian national Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who uploaded a video complaining about the alleged “inhumane” conditions inside the BI Warden Facility (BIWF).

In the video, Zdorovetskiy complained about the food served at the facility, claiming they eat tuna and rice daily, and about using a "tabo" (dipper) for bathing. He also alleged that pregnant women and children were being held inside the facility.

Viado clarified that there are no pregnant women or children held at the BIWF, stressing that the claims are false and misleading.

“These videos are again rage-bait, using familiar tactics to generate views and online engagement,” he said.

He disclosed that an investigation was conducted regarding Zdorovetskiy’s access to a mobile phone used to record the video.

“The incident occurred around June or July. We immediately conducted raids inside the facility, which resulted in the confiscation of gadgets that had been smuggled into the compound,” Viado said.

“By November, personnel found to be remiss in their duties were identified and removed from their posts." (PNA)