Ryan Bang reveals origin of his stage name

COMEDIAN-ACTOR Ryan Bang revealed how he got the name Ryan Bang in a vlog uploaded by Sandra Jung on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. He jokingly shared how he got the name after he met someone who mistakenly called him "Ryan."

"Kasi alam niyo 'yong mga Korean wala talaga kayong English name," he said. "Saka kasi 'yong Ryan, galing talaga 'yon sa airport. 2005, October 20 naalala ko pa 'yong first day ko sa Pilipinas. NAIA 2. Wala pang NAIA 3 nu'n."

"Tapos pagbaba ko may tumawag sakin, 'Ryan!' Hinampas niya pa ako, 'Ryan!'. Ah, hindi pala, sorry."

"Tapos ang kulit. What's your name? Tapos sabi ko, 'Bang Hyun-sung.' Wala ka bang English name? Ryan, para masaya ka na!"

Fans can't help but admire how Ryan Bang and Sandra Jung speak Tagalog fluently.

One netizen said, "I love how Ryan speaks like Pinoy na talaga, especially 'yong part na ini-include niya si Lord. Pinoy na Pinoy! Nakaka-amaze ❤️."

As of Thursday, July 18, 2024, the vlog has reached 11,000 views on YouTube. (Marianne Arias, HNU intern)