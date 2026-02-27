S. Korean president's upcoming visit reaffirms strong PH–Korea ties

MANILA – Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Friday said the forthcoming state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to the Philippines from March 3 to 4 reaffirms the strategic partnership of the two countries and underscores their shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and regional stability.

The visit, Lee’s first to the Philippines since assuming office in June 2025, is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defense and people-to-people ties, especially as the Philippines serves as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2026.

Dy described the visit as “a clear and welcome sign of the strength and maturity of the partnership between our two countries.”

"The Philippines values its strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea. Our relationship has been built over decades — through shared sacrifice, growing trade, strong defense cooperation, and deep people-to-people ties. President Lee’s visit sends a strong message that we intend to move this partnership forward in a meaningful way,” Dy said in a press statement.

The Speaker added that the Philippines and Korea share common principles — democracy, respect for international law and a commitment to a rules-based order.

“But beyond these principles, what matters is how our cooperation improves the lives of our people. We look forward to expanding collaboration in trade, innovation, security, infrastructure, and exchanges between our citizens," he said.

The Speaker emphasized that relations between the two countries are rooted in history, particularly the Philippines’ participation in the Korean War through the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea, and have since evolved into a comprehensive partnership spanning defense modernization, trade and investment, infrastructure, cultural exchange and humanitarian cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas likewise welcomed the visit, noting its significance for parliamentary diplomacy and ASEAN-South Korea relations.

“President Lee’s State Visit comes at a pivotal time as the Philippines chairs ASEAN. It offers an opportunity to deepen ASEAN’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Korea and to advance cooperation on maritime security, digital transformation, climate action, and economic development,” Arenas said in a separate statement.

She also commended Lee for his leadership and vision for regional stability and cooperation.

“We commend President Lee Jae Myung for his steadfast commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula and constructive engagement with Southeast Asia. The House of Representatives looks forward to working closely with our counterparts in the Korean National Assembly to further strengthen legislative exchanges and cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” she added.

Arenas noted that South Korea has been a key partner in the Philippines’ defense modernization, disaster response, infrastructure development, and trade expansion.

South Korea's assistance to typhoon-affected communities, robust tourism flows, and growing investments demonstrate the depth of bilateral ties, she said.

The House also expressed hope that the visit will open new avenues for collaboration in emerging areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, green growth, maritime cooperation, and supply chain resilience — priorities aligned with ASEAN’s future-oriented agenda.

“The Philippines and the Republic of Korea have built a partnership that is forward-looking and grounded in mutual respect. We are confident that this visit will further strengthen that foundation and open new opportunities for both our peoples,” Dy said.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support initiatives that will further consolidate the longstanding friendship between the two countries and promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.” (PNA)