SAF trooper wounded in clash with communist rebels

A SPECIAL Action Force (SAF) trooper was wounded in an armed encounter against suspected communist terrorist rebels in Camarines Sur on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Philippine National Police-SAF director Major General Bernard Banac said members of the SAF 5th Company, 9th Special Action Battalion in Bicol were figured in an armed encounter for about 15 minutes with more or less 15 suspected members of the lawless Communist Terrorist Group in Barangay Agao-ao in Ragay town at about 10:50 a.m.

Wounded in the encounter was Corporal Jayson Jalvez, who was hit by a bullet in his left hand. He was immediately given first aid and was brought to a hospital.

Recovered from the firefight scene were M16 magazines loaded with 5.56 ammunition, a caliber 45 pistol, improvised explosive device components, and other personal items left behind by fleeing suspects.

Banac said a hot pursuit operation was activated against the suspects.

“Investigation will be conducted to determine identities of the suspects for filing of criminal charges. At the moment, the situation is now under control but troops remain alert and vigilant,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)