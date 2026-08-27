Safeguards in place as gov’t eyes higher infra spending in 2027

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Thursday assured the public that safeguards are in place to prevent abuse and irregularities in the proposed higher allocation for government infrastructure projects in 2027.

In a statement, the DBM said infrastructure proposals underwent evaluation and validation before their inclusion in the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

“The higher infrastructure allocation is accompanied by safeguards beginning at the budget preparation stage,” the DBM said, noting that agencies were required to submit complete documentary requirements for infrastructure projects.

“These safeguards form part of the government’s effort to ensure that infrastructure projects entering the proposed national budget are necessary, properly supported, aligned with national and regional priorities, implementation-ready, and capable of delivering measurable benefits to the public,” the department added.

The DBM said proposed projects were assessed based on their alignment with national and regional development priorities, implementation readiness, project maturity, absorptive capacity and past utilization performance, expected outcomes, and overall value to the country.

The assessment, it noted, was consistent with the 2027 Budget Call and Budget Priorities Framework.

“Depending on the nature and stage of the project, these may include feasibility studies and detailed engineering requirements, procurement plans, right-of-way requirements, necessary clearances and permits, proof of coordination with concerned LGUs and implementing entities, and certification against project duplication, among other requirements,” the DBM said.

It also considered the implementing agency’s absorptive capacity and budget utilization performance in determining whether additional appropriations can realistically be implemented and disbursed within the fiscal year.

It stressed that projects funded under the national budget remain subject to applicable procurement, budgeting, accounting, auditing, monitoring, and transparency requirements throughout implementation.

“Region-specific programs and projects also undergo the Regional Development Council (RDC) process, where applicable, to ensure that proposed investments are aligned with regional development plans and priorities and have undergone consultation and coordination at the regional level,” the DBM said.

“RDC endorsements form part of the supporting requirements considered during the evaluation of agency budget proposals."

Flagship projects

The DBM noted that the proposed PHP643.95 allocation for the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) infrastructure projects was part of the PHP1.47 trillion government-wide funding proposal for 2027 to support priority infrastructure investments nationwide.

Equivalent to 4.4 percent of the gross domestic product, the proposed government-wide infrastructure budget is PHP178 billion, or 13.8 percent higher than the PHP1.29 trillion provided under the 2026 General Appopriations Act.

The DBM said higher public infrastructure spending in 2027 is expected to help sustain economic growth, generate jobs, reduce logistics and travel costs, and improve connectivity across the country.

“The objective is not higher infrastructure spending for its own sake, but better infrastructure spending that produces measurable economic and social returns — from faster movement of people and goods and lower logistics costs to stronger regional economies, more jobs, and improved access to essential services,” it said.

Among the major infrastructure flagship projects supported under the proposed 2027 allocation are the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project; Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project; Davao City Bypass Construction Project, Package I; Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road Construction Project; and Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV.

Under the 2027 NEP, the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project received the largest allocation among the five, amounting to PHP35.21 billion.

Supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund, the project involves the construction of a 37.6-km. primary road from Lower Bicutan to Calamba and is targeted for completion in 2028.

About PHP22.49 billion was allotted for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, a 32.15-km., four-lane bridge across Manila Bay linking Mariveles, Bataan, and Naic, Cavite.

The project, also supported by the ADB and AIIB, has been approved for implementation.

In Mindanao, about PHP11.96 billion was earmarked for Package I of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project, an ongoing Japan-assisted project involving a 45.5-km., four-lane bypass road in Davao City targeted for completion in 2028.

In Central Visayas, PHP8.57 billion was provided for the Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road Construction Project, covering a 3.34-km. bridge and the 5.34-km. Mandaue Coastal Road.

The Japan-supported project has been approved for implementation and is targeted for completion in 2030.

The proposed 2027 budget also earmarked PHP8.54 billion for the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV, an ongoing Japan-assisted water resources project covering the National Capital Region and Region 4-A (Calabarzon).

It involves channel improvement works for the Middle Marikina River, including the Manggahan Control Gate Structure and two floodgates where the Cainta and Taytay rivers join the Manggahan Floodway. (PNA)