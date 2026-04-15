'Salaknib' troops join electronic warfare exercise

MANILA – Filipino and American troops in "Salaknib" Phase 1 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija took part in a so-called "electronic warfare training" to further boost their fighting capabilities, the Philippine Army (PA) said on Wednesday.

"Troops from both armies also conducted electronic warfare training that focused on foundational proficiency, individual skills and team integration that ensured tactical signature management and communication resiliency in contested environments," PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in a statement.

Electronic warfare refers to military use of the electromagnetic spectrum or directed energy to control the spectrum, attack an enemy, or impede enemy operations. No more details were provided due to security reasons.

Likewise, Dema-ala said PA participants and the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) 25th Infantry Division troops conducted foundational training activities as part of "Salaknib" Phase 1 activities.

These drills include bilateral infantry squad drills, ensuring that both forces share common tactics and procedures needed in combined readiness and interoperability before conducting live-fire training.

"On sustainment training, Filipino and American ground troops trained together on water filtration operations to ensure partner forces have critical resources to enhance expeditionary sustainment and the ability to maintain combat power in remote, austere environments,” he said.

"Salaknib" is an annual training exercise aimed at enhancing the combined capabilities of the US and Philippine armies, aside from beefing up the alliance between the two nations and reinforcing a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The PA and USARPAC have been long-term partners for "Salaknib" since 2015, with the training anchored on the Mutual Defense Treaty between Manila and Washington D.C.

This year's "Salaknib" Phase 1 drills run from April 6 to 17. It will be followed by Exercise "Balikatan" scheduled from April to May and "Salaknib" Phase 2 from May to June.

Around 7,000 Filipino, American, Australian, and Japanese troops are taking part in this exercise. The multilateral exercises will focus on maritime and territorial defense, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, along with amphibious and combined arms operations.

The PA’s elevation of its exercises signals its readiness and firm resolve to respond to multiple threats.

"Salaknib", which means shield in Ilocano, reflects the historical bond between the Philippines and Americans that dates back to World War II when Filipino and American troops fought side-by-side. (PNA)